You can’t browse social media these days without coming across something that has music in the background. Whether it’s the latest dance trend/challenge or a clip that’s been remixed, music is everywhere. The same can be said about other forms of content, too.

Vloggers, content creators, and influencers love to include music intros for their videos and content. Why? Because it can be engaging and more memorable. And it can help better establish a brand or persona.

The problem with finding unique music is that can be a time-consuming endeavor. Or an expensive one. Or worse, both. That’s where royalty-free music is so much better.

With a subscription to Tunepond Audio, available in the AG Deals Store for just $40, you’ll have lifetime access to royalty-free songs that can be used in all sorts of ways.

Tunepond Audio Features

Provides worldwide perpetual license & unlimited usage

Cleared for monetization & commercial use

Thousands of audio clips from mood music to international/world stock music

Access & download all new music releases and future additions

Safe to use on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram or on any other social media platform

Support its uncompromising team of music composers & producers who are constantly working to expand their collection

Created by professionals, you can use these royalty-free songs for projects like TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Instagram, and other clips.

The growing collection of studio-grade music encompasses a whole range of genres, moods, tempos, and styles. Looking for something fun and inviting for the start of your podcast? Need an upbeat song for your school project? How about a score for a short film? Tunepond’s ever-expanding library has your back with thousands of audio clips from across the globe.

