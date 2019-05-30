Never worry about passwords again – Two years of RememBear now only $40

If there’s one rule in the world of passwords, it’s that you shouldn’t use the same one for every app, service, or account. Get compromised in one place and you risk having yourself exposed elsewhere. No, you need individual, strong, secure passwords.

The problem, though, with having so many diverse and tough passwords is remembering them. What you’ll want is a password manager that handles your forms and accounts with one single, master password. This way you just enter the one you need to remember and the service does the rest.

Not too long ago we learned about that massive “mother of all breaches” which leaked more than 773 million emails and 21 million passwords. Chances are very good that your someone you know are impacted in one way or another.

Our deal for you today is a two-year subscription to RememBear Password Manager, a highly utility for tracking, autofilling, and encrypting your passwords . Normally valued around $60, you can get it for only $39.99, a savings of 33%.

Features

Type your passwords & log into websites w/ one click

Access & autofill your credit cards and never get off the couch while shopping

Save your passwords in a single place & say goodbye to password resets

Safely store sensitive notes

Automatically sync passwords across all your computers, phones & tablets

Head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store and purchase your two-year account for only $39.99. Hurry, and take advantage of the 33% discount!

