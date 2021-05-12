The Nitty Gritty: This Typesy Teaches Microsoft Office online training collection gives users get inside knowledge on using Word, Excel, PowerPoint and their incredible features for just $40.

For decades now, anyone and everyone who’s powered on a computer has ultimately found themselves using Microsoft Office to some degree. Be it written documents in Word, spreadsheets in Excel, or presentations in PowerPoint, Office has helped you in one capacity or another.

How well does the average person really know the full capabilities behind the world’s most popular software package? Are you a novice? Are you dangerously smart? We are willing to bet that you don’t know the full ins-and-outs of Microsoft Office.

There’s much more happening with Office than most users will ever realize; The team at eReflect have a great set of training under its Typesy Teaches Office training bundle which is just $39.99, over 90 percent off, in the AG Deals Store. It explores the full reaches of Microsoft Office’s power and features within its most popular apps — the ones that we all use but never fully leverage.

This bundle includes over 44 different courses designed to bring anyone up to expert level on Microsoft Office mainstays Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Learn the most important features behind Microsoft Word, Excel & Powerpoint

Conquer the basics, sharpen the skills you already have, or work your way to MS Office mastery

Analyze spreadsheets, write formulas, read pivot charts & manipulate data

Create perfectly formatted long-form documents for work or creative projects

Design presentations that impress employers or bring you one step closer to that new career

Every course is delivered with simple step-by-step instructions for any learning level

The complete collection of expert-led training in the Typesy Teaches Microsoft Office is worth thousands of dollars, but with this offer, you can access the complete bundle for a fraction of that price, only $39.99. Prices are subject to change.

