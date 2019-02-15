Your ticket to faster and more accurate typing is 93 percent off today

You can’t do anything on a computer without typing. Whether it’s emails, browsing the web, chatting, posting to social media, or something else, you’re pecking away at a keyboard. How much time are you wasting due to inefficient typing?

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Would you like to improve your typing speed and accuracy? Of course you would. We’ve got an awesome sale on Typsey Typing Trainer – a 93 percent discount on a lifetime account. Normally this would cost you nearly $300 but we’re offering it for just $19.99.

For less than twenty bucks you can purchase the keys to a potentially more lucrative career. If it comes down to you and other candidate for a key spot, you may edge them out simply because you can get the job done quicker.

Typsey isn’t boring stuff that requires you to type the same things over and over. No, you’ll actually get more than a dozen games and activities to keep things fresh and fun. Moreover, you’ll get a personal coach who can help, too. And, once you’ve gone through the curriculum, you’ll come out the other side with a certificate.

Typesy Features

Qualify for more jobs & become more efficient w/ your typing

Improve your typing ability w/ hundreds of scientifically designed activities

Receive instruction from a personal coach

Play 16 powerful games & activities designed to eliminate specific weaknesses or hone certain skills

Get an advanced certificate from Typesy

You can purchase your lifetime account to Typsey through the AndroidGuys Deals Store for just $19.99 right now. Hurry, though, it won’t last forever.

Editor Picks