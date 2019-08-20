Snag this U-Drive DVR dash cam for just $19.99 right now

Ever found yourself in a minor fender bender, wishing you had proof that the guy pulled out in front of you? You’ve probably considered a dash cam at some point, but don’t know if it’s worth the money. They most definitely are.
If you’re worried about dropping a couple of hundred dollars on a dash cam, fear not. You can get one from the AndroidGuys Deals Store for just $19.99 right now.
The U-Drive: DVR Dash Cam with Night Vision can record sharp, full-colored 1280 x 720 high-resolution videos at up to 30 frames per second.
It packs a 100 degree angle lens which lets users record and capture a full view of the road and motion detection recording means you save battery power.
The camera automatically records whenever your vehicle is running, automatically overwriting the oldest file when memory is full.
U-Drive DVR Dash Cam Features
- Record videos w/ sharp full color & 1280 x 720 high resolution at up to 30 frames per second
- Record video & audio to a removable SD card
- Use the 6 infrared LEDs for night vision recording
- Instantly playback your video right at the scene
- Get a clear view at night w/ built-in night vision
- Save battery power & disk space w/ the motion detection recording feature
Availability
Purchase your U-Drive DVR Dash Cam for only $19.99 today as it has an instant price drop that can’t be beat. For your money it’s a fantastic way to get started in the world of lower insurance, safer driving, and peace of mind.
