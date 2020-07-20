Meet U-Safebox, the 2-in-1 charger and sanitizer

We’ve entered into a new time. A time where cleanliness, safety, and sanitization have become much more important. We’re washing our hands more often, staying away from people, and sanitizing everything we touch.

There’s one item, though that is easily overlooked by a lot of people — and it’s one we all carry around. We’re talking about our cell phones, of course.

Think about it: your phone goes everywhere, touches your hands all day, and sits flush against your face. When was the last time you cleaned your phone, let alone sanitized it?

READ: Buying an unlocked phone? Consider these questions

Shop the AndroidGuys Deals Store today and you’ll find the U-Safebox, a 2-in-1 charger and sanitizer. Designed to recharge handsets with wireless charging on the lid, it pulls double duty as a sanitizer. That’s right, you open it up and its a compartment which uses UV light to sterilize your beloved phone.

The device can also sterilize other small items like earbuds, baby’s toys, eyeglasses, watches, jewelry, and more.

UV-C LEds w/ 265nm to 280nm wavelength kill up to 99% of bacteria, germs in 2 minutes

Large space for phones, watch, glasses, & more

10W Qi wireless charging pad on the box lid

Mark-up mirror made of tempered glass

Availability

Priced just $49.99 right now, it’s 50% off the normal retail price. Purchase yours today and be charging and sanitizing in no time at all.

