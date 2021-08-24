As CES Innovation Awards Honoree at the 2020 annual CES trade event, the Ucam arrived as the first blockchain-powered home security camera, featuring end-to-end encryption. Today it can be yours with a discount of more than 20% off.

Rather than logging in to check your footage using a password, Ucam uses an impossible-to-crack secure blockchain login that’s bolstered by smart contracts. That’s a long way of saying that only you can define who can see the content, and for how long.

Video streams and clips are immediately encrypted by Ucam and can only be decrypted by devices authorized by you. Moreover, all of the footage captured by the Ucam is yours and not the property of its creator, IoTex. And that means they can’t sell it or leak it. And thanks to the blockchain, it cannot be hacked at any central location.

Ucam Features

100% Privacy. Nobody can access your Ucam device or videos except you and/or people authorized by you

Secure Blockchain Login. Replaces traditional passwords with an uncrackable blockchain-based private key that is owned exclusively by you

End-to-End Encryption. Your videos can only be decrpted and viewed by you and users authorized by you

Simple User Controls. Access real-time 1080P HD livestream and recorded videos anytime, anywhere

Latest Camera Features. Monitor your home on-the-go with motion detection alerts, night vision, two-way audio, and in-app pan/tilt/zoom

Ucam App. One-click setup to connect your Ucam device and monitor your home in minutes

Similar to other home security cameras, the Ucam provides real-time access to an HD (1080p) livestream as well as recorded videos. Controls are simple and intuitive and you can store the video in a variety of ways. Choose from an encrypted cloud for motion detection or via an SD card if you’re looking to have continuous recordings.

The mobile app provides updates on motion detection and also allows for the user to pan, tilt, and zoom the camera. Also it lets one speak through two-way audio and to see what’s going on, whether in broad daylight or night.

For a limited time, the $59 Ucam security is on sale for just $46.99 — over 20% off at the AG Deals Store. Thinking of buying two? Even better, because those are discounted to just $43.99 each when purchased in pairs.