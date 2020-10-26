This 98-hour ethical hacking bundle is just $39.90 right now

Spread over 8 courses, you'll get nearly 1,000 lessons in hot to use hacking for good

For all of the scary notions and ideas that spring to mind when you think of “hacking”, there’s plenty of good that can come from it. Hacking isn’t strictly a nefarious thing. Done right, you can leverage hacking to better your life, automate processes, and have more fun — all without breaking any laws.

Learning to hack, ethically, is a necessity in today’s age of ever-growing digital threats. Whether your goal is to build a business or simply stop your secure data from being breached, learning the ropes of hacking can be the perfect leg up in sales or counter-measure against cyber thieves.

The AndroidGuys Deals Store has a terrific value-packed collection of training centered around the proper way to hack your life. The Ultimate 2020 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle is designed to arm you with the tools on both sides of hacking. Featuring some 98 hours of content, there are nearly 1,000 lessons to take you from newbie and novice to knowledgeable and learned!

People tend to fear what they don’t understand and with this collection you can put fears to rest and truly empower yourself.

Courses

The Complete Cyber Security Course, Vol.1: Hackers Exposed

The Complete Cyber Security Course, Vol.2: Network Security

The Complete Cyber Security Course, Vol.3: Anonymous Browsing

The Complete Cyber Security Course, Vol.4: End-Point Protection

CompTIA CySA+ Cybersecurity Analyst (CS0-001) Prep Course

Cyber Security: Python & Web Applications

Complete Ethical Hacking & Cyber Security Masterclass Course

Python 3 for Offensive PenTest: A Complete Practical Course

The Complete Nmap Ethical Hacking Course: Network Security Assessment

CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001) Ethical Hacking

Where to Buy

You can pick up a lifetime access to the Ultimate 2020 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle for only $39.90 in the AG Deals Store. Valued at nearly $1,400, the whole kit can be yours for 97 percent off.

