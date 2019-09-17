Only $31, this 8-course bundle will turn you into a Cisco networking hero

Get access to dozens of hours of training to prepare you to pass Cisco certification exams the first time you sit

A company with a proper networked computer system, particularly one based in the cloud, needs to make sure its defenses are up to par. Without the proper protocols and configuration in place, a system will fall victim to malware, hacks, and cyber espionage.

According to Information Age, cyber crime pulls in more than $1.5 trillion per year for the bad guys. That’s a ton of money, right? And that was for 2018. Think about how much is being spent today to ensure networks aren’t susceptible to attack.

To make sure your company’s Cisco-based network doesn’t become the next victim, learn a few ways to defend against threats and attacks. Right now you can do that for next to nothing, and at your own pace.

Available now for just $31, the Ultimate Cisco Networking Expert Certification Training Bundle is discounted by some 97 percent off the regular price.

This 8-part bundle brings together more than 67 hours of training over 500+ lessons that will have you building, integrating, and maintaining Cisco networking devices into a system. You’ll also learn how to manage security measures to keep vital data and information safe.

This isn’t just best practices, tips, and tutorials, either. Once you get through these courses you’ll have the education needed to sit for various Cisco-related certification exams.

Features

Cisco EIGRP Comprehensive Labs Course

Cisco New CCNA CCENT / ICND1 Complete Course

CCNP ROUTE

Cisco CCNP T-Shoot Complete Course

MPLS Fundamentals: Cisco CCNP & Real World

Convert Hex to Decimal in Under 30 Seconds

Cisco CCNA IPv4 Course

Cisco New CCNA R/S Complete Course

Through this extensive training, students will learn the skills to install, operate, configure, and verify a basic IPv4 and IPv6 network. Additionally, they’ll become proficient with network switching and routing concepts, deploy basic firewalling services, learn various WAN technologies, and more.

You can pick up a lifetime access to the 8-Course Ultimate Cisco Networking Expert Certification Training Bundle for only $31 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Valued at approximately $1,400, the whole kit can be yours for 97 percent off.

