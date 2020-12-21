Boost your cybersecurity and IT skills with this 8-course bundle, just $35

Data is valuable stuff. In fact, it may be better to refer to it as invaluable. Whether it’s your school papers, work documents, passwords, preferences, and settings, or something else, it’s important to keep the data locked up tight. This is exponentially more vital for businesses who are trusted to guard your credit cards, legal documents, and other personal information.

Everyone is at risk of being hacked, but things are much scarier for big companies. That’s why having the right cybersecurity team in place is so critical. Getting on an IT team is not just a case of showing up and/or applying. It’s nearly 2021 and that means having IT certification and credentials is more important than ever.

Great, lucrative, and family-sustaining IT jobs are out there, but the vast majority of candidates are not yet qualified. Certifications help to train and identify qualified, knowledgeable employees and match them with employers who have jobs to fill.

The Ultimate Cybersecurity & IT Career Certification Pathway Training Bundle features more nearly 170 hours and 1,400 lessons of content to prep you for four CompTIA and IT certification exams. It’s on sale for only $35 right now, and a steal of a deal with its 97 percent discount.

Across eight courses, you’ll get all the training needed to knock out the key CompTIA exams in mobile devices, security, networking, cloud, data management, and more. These courses can help new IT types get rolling on areas like cybersecurity, risk management, authentication, and other topics.

Features

Cisco CCNA 200-301 Exam: Complete Course with Practical Labs

Ace the Newest CCNA 200-301 Exam & Be a Cisco Certified Network Associate

CompTIA IT Fundamentals ITF+ FC0-U61

Iron Out Your IT Foundation Skills on Computer & Mobile Devices, Software, Networks, Security, and Basic Troubleshooting

CompTIA A+ Certification Core 1 (220-1001)

Kickstart Your IT Career by Acing the Industry-Standard Certification for Security to Cloud, Data Management & More

CompTIA A+ Certification Core 2 (220-1002)

Expanded Skills on Configurations, Security Software Troubleshooting & Operational Procedures

CompTIA Network+ Certification N10-007

Address the Current & Changing Networking Technologies As a CompTIA Network+ Professional

CompTIA Security+ Certification SY0-501

Ace the Globally-Recognized Exam on Network Threats & Risks Identification, Management, and Mitigation

CompTIA CySA+ Cybersecurity Analyst CS0-001

7-Hour Guide on the High-Stakes Security Analyst Certification

CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001): Ethical Hacking

Be Proficient in Penetration Testing & Vulnerability Management and Land a Career in One of the Fastest-Growing Job Markets

This training bundle is usually $900 for the package, but if you act fast, you can take advantage of the limited-time and access the entire collection for only $35.

