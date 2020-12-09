Ultimate Gaming Giveaway: Win an Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and more!

For all the junk that came with 2020, there were a few things that helped make the year easier. Plenty of them, in fact. Two things that helped bring 2020 to a better close were the release of the next-gen gaming consoles from Sony and Microsoft.

While it may be damn near impossible to get your hands on either the PlayStation 5 or the Microsoft Xbox Series X right now, we’re doing our part to help you end up with them. That’s right, both of them. And more, too!

Available in the AG Deals Store right now is the Ultimate Gaming Giveaway, or more specifically, your chance to walk away with more than $5,000 in gear. We’re talking game consoles, online gaming passes, a gaming chair, headphones, and even a 65-inch 4K TV!

1 of 3

Ultimate Gaming Giveaway

PlayStation 5 Console (Value: $499)

5 Years of PlayStation Plus (Value: $299.95)

Xbox X Series Console (Value: $499.99)

5 Years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (Value: $899.40)

Secretlab TITAN Gaming Chair (Value: $459)

Corsair Optical Gaming Keyboard (Value: $229.99)

Sony X900H 65 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (Value: $1,897.99)

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 Gaming Headset (Value: $329.99)

How to Enter

It’s really quite simple, really. All you have to do is head to the AG Deals Store listing for the giveaway and sign up. Offered through our friends at Stack Commerce, the giveaway is open from now until February 26, 2021.

Sign in through Facebook and you’ll have two entries right away. Share the giveaway with your social media followers and friends and you can gain additional entries to the rate of two or five at a time.

Game Your Way

The best way, perhaps, is to donate through the Playing for Change Foundation. Not only does your money go to a great cause, but it substantially increases your odds in the giveaway. Indeed, a $10 donation is enough to give you 100 entries.

There are plenty of bundles to choose from in the charity option, ranging from $10 up to $100.

Examples