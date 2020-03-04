Become an effective project manager with this 66-hour Lean Six training

Whether you or your business wants to build better software, assemble a more streamlined team, or get new projects up and running, it takes a deep understanding of project management.

Our offer for you today is a four-course bundle of training aimed at educating in the space of management, organization, goal setting, and production. In other words, it’s all you need to prep for Lean Six Sigma.

Priced at just $69.99, you’ll go from a relative business newbie to an outright master of project management, teams, and so much more. We’re talking statistical analysis, problem solving, communication, working with multiple leaders, team dynamics, waste reduction, and more.

All told, you’re looking at around 66 hours of content all aimed at making you proficient in the ways of Lean Six Sigma.

Included Courses

Lean Six Sigma White Belt Training Introduction to Lean Six Sigma, roles, wastes, and DMAIC Globally recognized (1 PDU)

Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt Course Everything in White Belt plus DMAIC phases Globally recognized (10 PDUs/ 1 CEU/ 9.4 CPEs)

Lean Training & Certification Introduction to Lean, establishing current state, developing future state, & building a Lean culture Globally recognized (16 PDUs / 1.6 CEUs)

Lean Tools Quickly learn the basics of a single Lean Six Sigma concept or tool w/ 1 to 2 hour Single Modules 25 single modules



Where to Buy

The Lean Six Sigma Expert Training Bundle can be yours for just $69.99. Valued much higher at around $1,700, it’s the best investment you can make for future self.

