This $50 bundle readies you for Lean Six Sigma certification

Whether you or your organization wants to build better software, streamline things, or just get new projects off the ground, it takes a deep understanding of project management. Ideas are one thing, but executing them is another thing.

Our deal for you today is a three-course bundle of training aimed at educating in the space of management, organization, goal setting, and production. In other words, it’s all you need to prep for Lean Six Sigma.

Priced at just $49.99, you’ll go from relatively green to a wizard of project management, teams, and more. You’ll get a firm grasp on statistical analysis, problem solving, communication, working with multiple leaders, team dynamics, waste reduction, and more.

All told, you’re looking at 50 hours of content, all of which makes you proficient in the ways of Lean Six Sigma.

Lean Six Sigma White Belt Training Understand what Lean Six Sigma is & why organizations use it PDF certificate to add to your LinkedIn profile Globally recognized (1 PDU)

Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt Course Understand what Lean Six Sigma is & how it works so you can begin improving processes right away PDF Certificate 10 PDUs / 1 CEU / 9.4 CPEs

Lean Tools Quickly learn the basics of a single Lean Six Sigma concept or tool w/ 1 to 2 hour Single Modules 25 single modules



The Ultimate Guide to Lean Six Sigma Certification Bundle can be yours for just $49.99. At 95% off its overall value, it’s pennies on the dollar and a dirt cheap investment in you.

