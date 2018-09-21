Get MCSA-certified with this $39 training bundle

If you’re someone interested in Information Technology (IT), web development, and everything in-between, there comes a time when your interest becomes a love that motivates you into a lifetime career. And yet, as you well know, you can’t make it in the web sector without certification.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The AndroidGuys Deals Store has a terrific bundle designed to get you MCSA Windows Server certification.

Called the Ultimate MCSA Certification Training Bundle, it provides a number of courses designed to test your abilities in needed areas that you’ll engage once your career takes off (or advances, for those already in the field).

Three courses with nearly 1,000 lessons, totaling around 50 hours are included in the certification bundle.

In course 1, titled “Installation, Storage, and Compute,” you’ll learn about Storage Space and Data Deduplication, Windows Server 2016’s Hyper-V platform, and Containers.

Course 2 is all about BranchCache & the Distributed File System for branch office scenarios, planning and implementing IPv4 and IPv6 address schemes, Domain Name System, assign IP addresses using Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol, and advanced networking.

Course 3 of the Lifetime MCSA Windows Server 2016 Bundle pertains to the implementation of Group Policy, the deployment and configuration of Active Directory Domain Services, to install and configure domain controllers, as well as perform backup and restore.

The Ultimate MCSA Certification Training Bundle normally costs $897 but has been discounted by 95% — bringing the price to $39. If you want to get MSCA-certified, this is the way to do it. Don’t wait on this offer, because, unlike your membership, it won’t last forever.