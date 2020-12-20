    Take your first steps towards a programming career with this training bundle, just $30

    It has long been predicted that robots will ultimately replace humans in a variety of aspects. And while we don’t have robot servants (at least not yet!), we are certainly heading in the direction of having millions of jobs displaced by automation. Thankfully, programming won’t be replaced by AI any time soon. What’s more, programming could be a fairly lucrative field.

    While you can’t make a shift into programming overnight, you can slowly walk your way into the field. If you’re looking for a comprehensive way to learn how to code and build your own apps, The Ultimate Microsoft .NET & C# Programmer Bundle is a great place to start.

    Become familiar with the basics of programming and start building from scratch through these 41 courses, taught by professional web developer and online educator Avetis Ghukasyan. With an average instructor rating of 4.5-out-of-5 from 100,000+ students at Udemy, his style certainly seems to work well.

    • Learn C# By Building Applications: Understand the Concepts of C#6 & C#7 and Use Them to Build Real World .NET Console Apps
    • Master C# And SQL By Building Applications: Become a Better Software Developer by Learning How to Build Real-World Applications Using C# & SQL
    • Beginner Object Oriented Programming In C# and .NET Core: Learn Object-Oriented Programming Fundamentals & Climb Up the Developer Hierarchy
    • Microsoft SQL Server And T-SQL Course For Beginners: Learn about the Benefits of SQL & How SQL Server Stores Data
    • Learn Web Development By Building A Blog: Angular, Bootstrap, ASP.NET Core & More — Learn Full Stack Web Development by Building A Blog Application

    Valued at $1,000 for the full training bundle, you can purchase it from the AG Deals Store for just $30. That means you can kickstart a side hustle or new career for the price of a steak dinner.

