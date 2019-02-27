For any current or aspiring database administrator, implementer, system engineer, or developer, it’s fundamental that one has a strong foundation in Microsoft SQL Server 2012 Pro.

Ask many hiring managers and they’ll tell you that few things speak louder than certifications. As it pertains to Microsoft SQL Server 2012 Pro, there’s plenty of help to ensure you get the education necessary.

The Ultimate Microsoft SQL Certification Bundle, now available with a deep discount in the AndroidGuys Deals Store, will help you breeze through those certification exams. Education, tutorials, training, and self-taught lessons are here and could be the difference maker in a new career or raise.

This course bundle will prepare you for the Microsoft 70-461, 70-462, 70-463, and many other certification exams. You’ll learn how to install, maintain, and configure SQL server databases. What’s more, there’s help on data compression, large data sets, provisioning, and optimizing indexing strategies.

How much is all of this education, you ask? Normally, it would run more than $2,000 but we’ve got a steep 97 percent discount on it, bringing the total to just $44.

Features

Microsoft 70-461: Querying SQL Server 2012 – Get Started Working with Microsoft SQL Server 2012

Microsoft 70-462: Administering SQL Server 2012 Databases – Learn Essential Components to Becoming a Database Professional

Microsoft 70-463: Implementing A Data Warehouse With SQL Server 2012 – Prepare to Sit the Microsoft 70-463 Certification Exam

Microsoft 70-464: Developing Microsoft SQL Server 2012 Database – Master the Tools & Skills of the Modern Database Developer

Microsoft 70-465: Designing Database Solutions For Microsoft SQL Server 2012 – Discover How to Design Database Solutions & Make Big Money

Microsoft 70-466: Implementing Data Models And Reports With Microsoft SQL Server – Help Your Company Make Smarter Business Decisions Through Analytics

Microsoft 70-467: Designing Business Intelligence Solutions With Microsoft SQL Server – Discover How to Use Microsoft SQL Server to Build a Better Decision Making Process

Where to Buy

You can pick up a lifetime access to the Ultimate Microsoft SQL Certification Bundle for just $44 right now. That’s web streaming and mobile streaming tutorials at your fingertips for a little over six bucks a course.

