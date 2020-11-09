There’s no time like the present to tackle a new hobby or get started in a new career path. It’s important to do something you enjoy, and for some people, this means creating and tinkering, or even coding.

It’s 2020 and it’s easier than ever to learn. What’s more, we seem to have more time on our hands — now that we’re not getting out as much. And with winter bearing down on us, it’s a perfect time to tackle a new hobby or pick up a side hustle.

If teaching yourself coding languages like Python, Artificial Intelligence, and other web development skills sounds interesting, you’ll want to check out the latest promotion in the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

Called the Ultimate Python & Artificial Intelligence Certification Bundle, it’s over 350 sets of lessons spanning nine different courses. It’s everything you need to get started and on your way to a new passion.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Python: A H2O Approach

Master PyTorch for Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) & Deep Learning

Image Processing & Analysis Bootcamp with OpenCV and Deep Learning in Python

Keras Bootcamp for Deep Learning & AI in Python

Practical Data Pre-Processing & Visualization Training with R

Pre-Process & Visualize Data with Tidy Techniques in R

Python For Beginners: The Basics For Python Development

Python for Beginners: Learn All the Basics of Python

Python: Introduction to Data Science & Machine Learning A-Z

Normally valued at nearly $1,800, each of these courses would cost $200 on their own. But, for a limited time, AndroidGuys readers can scoop up the full bundle for just $39.99.

Best Sellers

Earn Credits!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.