Go from coding beginner to professional Python programmer for just $39

Learning a new programming language can be pretty tough if you try to go it alone. Sure, there’s always YouTube videos and books to check out, but there’s something intrinsically valuable about having a coach or educator standing beside you.

It’s easier than ever to learn how to create websites, tools, and robotic devices from the comfort of your own office. We’re currently offering an incredible deal on something that helps wanna-be coders become adept at Python and programming.

Called the Ultimate Python Programmer’s Bootcamp Bundle, it’s a collection of training courses designed to help newbies understand one of the most sought after programming languages.

Starting with the basics of Python, you’ll move onto how the internet works, before creating your first complete web apps in Python.

Have you ever wanted to create a website or a tool to keep track of prices? Or, how about getting a better understanding of botnets, social engineering, or phishing? These are just some of the topics you’ll explore in the training bundle.

Normally valued around $815, it can be yours for a mere $39. With more than 45 hours of training, you’ll have hundreds of tutorials at your disposal for as long as you need them.

Features

Solve 100 Python Exercises to Boost Your Python Skills

Python 2018 for Beginners

An Easy Introduction to Python

Cyber Security: Python and Web Applications

Django 2 & Python: The Ultimate Web Development Bootcamp

Complete Python Web Course: Build 8 Python Web Apps

