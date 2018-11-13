Listen up, tinkerers and hackers. The AndroidGuys Deals Store is offering a fantastic bundle of training on Raspberry Pi. Worth nearly $125 in total, this is a four-part eBook kit that offers up some 1,500 pages of education that’s available anytime you want — for as long as you live.

What’s a Raspberry Pi and why do I care?

The credit card-sized, next-gen microcomputer is an incredibly cool device that can be tapped for all sorts of potential. It has kicked off a new age of discovery and development for people of all ages.

Remember those sci-fi movies and TV shows that promised smart homes with remotely controlled lights and sensors? That’s no longer a fantasy; it is common among many of the newer houses and offices being designed. A lot of what can be done with building and programming such tech revolves around a Raspberry Pi.

Our bundle teaches you everything you need to get started and into automating your home or other projects. There’s all sorts of cool stuff you can do with a Raspberry Pi, including a weather station, photo booth, streaming internet radio, and even your own Amazon Echo.

Isn’t it time you learned how to harness that tech for yourself?

Our eBook bundles includes Raspberry Pi for Secret Agents, Raspberry Pi 3 Cookbook for Python Programmers, Raspberry Pi for Python Programmers Cookbook: Second Edition; and Build Supercomputers with Raspberry Pi 3. Each book is packed chock-full of recipes for turning a Pi into practically anything.

Follow the directions put forth in these books and you’ll be able to turn a Pi into a motion detector, remote controlled robot, spy camera, media server, a whole array of cool things.

Raspberry Pi for Secret Agents

Raspberry Pi 3 Cookbook for Python Programmers

Raspberry Pi for Python Programmers Cookbook: Second Edition

Build Supercomputers with Raspberry Pi 3

