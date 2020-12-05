Whether you or your business wants to build better software, assemble a more streamlined organization, or simply launch new projects off the ground, it takes a deep understanding of project management. Ideas are one thing; execution is another.

Our Deals Store is offering a 18-course bundle of training aimed at educating in the space of management, organization, goal setting, and production. In other words, it’s all you need to prep for Six Sigma, Lean Six Sigma, and more.

Access 1,576 lectures & 51+ hours of content 24/7

Become a Certified Professional on these specialized programs

Go freelance & work on your own, setting your own schedule and rates

Sharpen your process improvement skills to reach an advanced level

Simply bring your own ideas to life

Earn 15 accredited certifications

Priced at just $39.99, you’ll go from entry-level noob to an outright master of project management. We’re talking audio-visual lectures, flash cards, simulated exams, and more. It’s some 51+ hours of content all aimed at making you proficient in this exciting world.

The Complete Six Sigma Training & Certification Bundle can be yours for just $39.99. At this price it’s just a proverbial drop in the bucket for a new career path. For the price of a date night you can prep for a new or accelerated career path!

