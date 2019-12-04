Master web design and development for less than $12

We’re just a few weeks away from 2020 and it’s time to get those resolutions in order. What are your plans for the new year? If you’re at all interested in creating a blog, learning graphic design, building websites, or getting your feet wet on something similar, listen up.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

The Ultimate Web Designer & Developer Course, available in the AndroidGuys Deals Store, is exactly what you’re looking for and the timing couldn’t be better. For a limited time you can score this bundle for just $11.90, or at a steep (96%OFF) discount.

Valued at $299, we tend to offer this online training for just $13.99 and that’s already a killer price. But, if you act fast, and use coupon code: MerrySave15 at checkout, we’ll knock off an extra 15%.

This is a comprehensive, A-to-Z web design, development and career-building course that teaches the essentials of visual and web design. Moreover, it also gets into practicing programming and web development skills. Once you’ve learned design and development, you’ll get hands-on, valuable tips, resources, and real-world guidance and be able to create over 23 impressive designs, websites, and applications.

Features

Access 211 lectures & 26 hours of content 24/7

Design & code modern and responsive landing pages

Comfortably use the tools in Adobe Photoshop

Build a fully functional “Client Address Book” w/ PHP & MySQL

Code games & animations with CSS3 and jQuery

Get Started Today

Ready to get a head start on your side hustle or 2020 resolution? Head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store and you’ll find the bundle waiting on you. Make sure you use coupon code: MerrySave15 to knock off the extra 15%. Doing so puts this lifetime training in your pocket for just $11.90.

Best Sellers

Save even more!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.