Learn to make your own games for whatever you want to spend

If you’ve ever considered getting into designing your own games, you’ll absolutely need to understand Unity. It’s the preferred engine for game developers and is the platform behind top titles like Superhot and Wasteland 2.

The Unity Game Development Bundle is a full five-course set of training on Unity, with nearly 40 hours of education. Not just Unity, either, but also Canvas UI, HTML5, C#, and ARToolkit. It’s a full suite of training for creating your own 2D, 3D, and VR games. Worth around $1,000 in total, you can name your own price.

No matter what you spend, you’ll automatically get Learn to Code By Building 6 Games In The Unreal Engine. With that you get 24 lectures and nine hours of content around C++ and Unreal Engine. It’s yours, for as long as you live, and for as little as you want to spend.

Since one set of training isn’t going to be enough to satisfy your new craving, you can unlock the rest of this bundle by matching the average price paid by other buyers. This way you get ten five course and 37 hours of training content.

Your full bundle includes:

Master Unity Game Development: Ultimate Beginner’s Bootcamp ($200 value) The Complete HTML5 Mobile Game Development Course ($200 value) Augmented Reality Game Development ($200 value) Learn Unity AI By Making a Tank Game ($200 value) Learn to Code By Building 6 Games In The Unreal Engine ($200 value)

You can purchase the entire The Unity Game Development Bundle in the AndroidGuys Deals Store for whatever you’d like to spend. Worth upwards of $1,000 in total, it can be yours for $200… or $100… or $50. As of the time we published this post, the average price was less than $14!

