The Nitty Gritty: Never worry about losing a file again. Grab an unlimited online storage account through G Cloud for as little as $33 per year. Back it all up with military-grade encryption.

Here’s a question for you: what do you do with all of your downloaded music, pictures, documents, and other media?

Chances are good you are backing some of that up either automatically or manually. And, if you’re like a lot of Android users, you’re probably tapping into Google Drive and Google Photos for much of it. There are better solutions for very little money.

What happens, though, when you get close to filling up your allotted storage space? Before you break out that credit card and purchase more storage through your cloud hosting, consider the following deal.

How about a G Cloud account with unlimited storage for as little as $33 per year? Forget about gigabytes and terabytes and sleep easy knowing you have an endless supply of online cloud backup.

Migrate your call logs, contacts, messages, or media to any Android or Apple device. Back up multiple devices with a G Cloud single account. Data is securely stored on the Amazon AWS Cloud and protected by military-grade 256 AES encryption. No app, no problem! Access your G Cloud account and its contents from a web browser. Now you can import, open, or share your files anytime, anywhere.

G Cloud Features

Where to Buy

Pick up a 1-year license with unlimited G Cloud backup for only $40 through the AG Deals Store. Or, opt for the 2-year ($75) and 3-year ($100) plans which bring the price down to as low as $33 per year.

