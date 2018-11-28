Vault Bundle: Safeguard your browsing, passwords, devices, and data for just $10 a month

With 2019 right around the corner it’s time to look ahead to starting things anew. You’ve got but a few weeks to iron out that New Year’s Resolution. Why not resolve to be smarter and more secure with your digital life?

If security and peace of mind are primary goals, you’ll love the current bundle we’ve got in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Instead of purchasing or subscribing to multiple services and spending hundreds of dollars at once, this “Vault” bundle lets you enjoy them at a very affordable, monthly rate.

Comprised of four key pillars, you get NordVPN, Dashlane, Degoo, and Panda Dome. What that means to you is safe, secure backups of data, passwords, online browsing, and more. Further, they’re all yours for $9.99 a month.

Here’s a brief overview of what’s in the Vault Bundle.

NordVPN

Gone are the days where the only folks who would need a proxy internet connection are the nefarious creeps at the internet cafe. In our modern world of rapidly vanishing privacy, it’s increasingly important to protect yourself your data.

NordVPN affords you the ability to anonymously connect to the internet with private encryption. That means your data won’t be out in the open on those sketchy public Wi-Fi and mobile networks. Also, no activity-logs… not that you’d have any reason for that to be an issue.

Dashlane Premium Password Manager

Think about it: Netflix, Gmail, Hulu, HBOGo, bank accounts, Dropbox, Evernote. They all have logins and, if you’re smart, they each have unique and strong passwords. What happens when you find yourself staring at the screen because you forgot that rarely used password? What if it was set up using two-factor authentication on an old phone that’s not used anymore? Passwords can be a real pain in the ass, right?

With all of the passwords for apps, games, and services, it’s only a matter of time you screw up. So rather than waiting on that day to come, protect yourself with an account through Dashlane.

Degoo Ultimate 2TB Backup Plan

Here’s a question for you: what do you do with all of your downloaded music, pictures, documents, and other media? Chances are good you are backing some of that up either automatically or manually. And, if you’re like a lot of Android users, you’re probably tapping into Google Drive for help.

What happens, though, when you get close to filling up your allotted storage space? Available for Windows, Mac OS, iOS (10+), and Android (4.1+), Degoo lets you keep everything that’s important to you all in one place. It doesn’t matter where it originates; you can back it up to the same cloud. What’s more, you can also share links to the files for friends, family, or co-workers.

Panda Dome Advanced

The internet is an increasingly dangerous place, but Panda Dome Advanced is an all-in-one solution to protect your identity and all of your devices from malware, ransomware, viruses, and more. Panda doesn’t discriminate: You can use it to protect your PC, Mac, and Android devices to enjoy elite security software so you can browse, shop, and play with complete peace of mind.

Get Them All!

All four of these services can be yours for just $10 per month. That’s it. Normally you’d pay more than $30 per month for all of them, but we’ve bundled them together with a steep 68 percent discount.