As pervasive and fast as wireless data is, and given the fact that Wi-Fi seems to be omnipresent, there still comes a time where you won’t have an online connection. Car rides through the hills and mountains, airplane trips, and commutes through the subway are just three common examples of situations where data might not be available.
It’s often during these times of disconnect where we might want to turn to a movie, YouTube video, or other source for catching up. The problem of course is that you cannot watch your favorite YouTube channel or Vimeo videos without a connection. Or can you?
Award-winning software vDownloader, on sale for just $30 in the AG Deals Store today, is software tht lets you download videos from a variety of sources to watch on your Android or iPhone.
Not only does it let you download in 4K and 8K resolution, it also allows you to customize which parts of a video you want. Moreover, it can sync your clips to Dropbox or Google Drive so you can pull them down from anywhere. This way you can grab a few for offline viewing whenever you’re ready.
vDownloader Features
- Download from YouTube, Vimeo, Flicker, Twitch, or any of the 10,000+ video hosting sites
- Enter a playlist or channel URL & download them all in one go
- Download videos in 4K & 8K ultra high definition
- Choose which part(s) of a video you want to download
- Custom resolution, frame rate, audio & video bitrates, codecs, audio volume normalization, and more
- Add a watermark
- Schedule downloads & conversions
- Follow YouTube channels or keywords & automatically download new videos
- Sync videos to your Android or iPhone using a cloud storage folder such as Dropbox or Google Drive
- Discover that hard-to-find video by searching through DailyMotion, Vimeo & YouTube at the same time
- Download any video you’ve previously watched/downloaded with the Rewind feature
- Select your preferred & alternate subtitle language
- Unblock YouTube regional filters with a proxy
Get Started Today!
Available for both Windows and Mac platforms, vDownloader normally carries a retail price of $129 for a lifetime license. AndroidGuys readers can save 76% on the software right now, getting the full suite for just $30.