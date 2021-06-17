As pervasive and fast as wireless data is, and given the fact that Wi-Fi seems to be omnipresent, there still comes a time where you won’t have an online connection. Car rides through the hills and mountains, airplane trips, and commutes through the subway are just three common examples of situations where data might not be available.

It’s often during these times of disconnect where we might want to turn to a movie, YouTube video, or other source for catching up. The problem of course is that you cannot watch your favorite YouTube channel or Vimeo videos without a connection. Or can you?

Award-winning software vDownloader, on sale for just $30 in the AG Deals Store today, is software tht lets you download videos from a variety of sources to watch on your Android or iPhone.

Not only does it let you download in 4K and 8K resolution, it also allows you to customize which parts of a video you want. Moreover, it can sync your clips to Dropbox or Google Drive so you can pull them down from anywhere. This way you can grab a few for offline viewing whenever you’re ready.

vDownloader Features

Download from YouTube , Vimeo , Flicker , Twitch , or any of the 10,000+ video hosting sites

, , , , or any of the 10,000+ video hosting sites Enter a playlist or channel URL & download them all in one go

Download videos in 4K & 8K ultra high definition

& ultra high definition Choose which part(s) of a video you want to download

Custom resolution , frame rate, audio & video bitrates , codecs, audio volume normalization, and more

, frame rate, , codecs, audio volume normalization, and more Add a watermark

Schedule downloads & conversions

downloads & conversions Follow YouTube channels or keywords & automatically download new videos

Sync videos to your Android or iPhone using a cloud storage folder such as Dropbox or Google Drive

Discover that hard-to-find video by searching through DailyMotion, Vimeo & YouTube at the same time

Download any video you’ve previously watched/downloaded with the Rewind feature

Select your preferred & alternate subtitle language

Unblock YouTube regional filters with a proxy

Get Started Today!

Available for both Windows and Mac platforms, vDownloader normally carries a retail price of $129 for a lifetime license. AndroidGuys readers can save 76% on the software right now, getting the full suite for just $30.