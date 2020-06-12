These wireless earbuds have an insane discount right now

A good pair of wireless earbuds doesn’t have to cost hundreds of dollars. In fact, there are plenty of great options for consumers working with a budget of $50-$100.

While audiophiles might appreciate spending the extra money on something higher end, a lot of people just need something quality that won’t hurt the wallet.

That’s where the Veho STIX True Wireless Earbuds come into play. They’re designed for users with active lifestyles and have IPX5 water-resistant coating. Not only that, but these Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds are great for taking calls in the middle of a run. Best of all, you can get them for less than $60 right now.

Operates via Bluetooth 5.0 w/ a range of up to 33ft

Built-in microphones for hands-free calls

Built-in Smart Touch to control your music & calls

Rechargeable docking case for multiple charges to extend playtime

Water-resistant body, ideal for sports & outdoor pursuits

Thanks to the built-in Smart Touch controls, listeners can easily flip through tracks and answer calls. And because of the 33-foot range, you can leave your phone on a charger or at your desk while you walk about the office.

The Veho STIX last up to four hours on a single charge, but you can extend the life using the rechargeable docking case.

Whether you’re looking for a thoughtful Father’s Day gift or a little something to splurge on yourself, the Veho STIX True Wireless Earbuds should do the trick quite nicely.

Regularly $249.95 and on sale for $69.99 at the AndroidGuys Deals Store, you can slash the price down to a mere $59.50. Enter the code GIFTFORDAD15 at checkout and get the extra 15% off for a limited time.