    Verizon offering holiday deals with free same day delivery in some areas

    By
    Josiah Ward
    -

    Verizon is offering a variety of holiday deals to help end your year on a high note for both new and existing customers.

    Smartphones

    If you buy a 5G phone at Verizon such as the iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S20+, and OnePlus 8 5G UW, you can get a second one for free and $500 when you switch two lines on an Unlimited plan.

    For existing Verizon users, you can get a 4G phone such as the iPhone 11 Pro and XR for $500 off when adding a line on an Unlimited plan.

    Tablets

    You can get $100 off the iPad or $100 off the Samsung Tab S5e, S7 or S7+

    Smartwatches and other Accessories

    For those who aren’t in the market for a phone or tablet, Verizon has some other deals for you

    All of these deals are available on Verizon or through the My Verizon app with free Same Day Delivery in some areas, 2-day shipping, curbside pickup and in-store pickup.

     

    Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes. Revenue generated from any potential purchases is used to fund AndroidGuys. Read our policy.
    Loading...

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    One UI 3.0 Overview

    One UI 3.0 officially launches with the Galaxy S20 lineup

    Discovery+ streaming service launches on January 4 in the U.S.

    One UI 3.0 Beta

    One UI 3.0: What to expect in the new update and when to expect it