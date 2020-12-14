Verizon offering holiday deals with free same day delivery in some areas

Verizon is offering a variety of holiday deals to help end your year on a high note for both new and existing customers.

Smartphones

If you buy a 5G phone at Verizon such as the iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S20+, and OnePlus 8 5G UW, you can get a second one for free and $500 when you switch two lines on an Unlimited plan.

For existing Verizon users, you can get a 4G phone such as the iPhone 11 Pro and XR for $500 off when adding a line on an Unlimited plan.

Tablets

You can get $100 off the iPad or $100 off the Samsung Tab S5e, S7 or S7+

Smartwatches and other Accessories

For those who aren’t in the market for a phone or tablet, Verizon has some other deals for you

Apple Watch: Buy one, get $250 off the second

Samsung Galaxy Watch: Buy one, get the second for $150 off

Gizmo Watch: Buy one, get up to $100 off the second

Care Smartwatch: Buy one, get the second for up to $150 off

Get $70 off the Ring Alarm Security Kit with Verizon LTE

Save $150 on the ARLO Go Mobile Security Camera

All of these deals are available on Verizon or through the My Verizon app with free Same Day Delivery in some areas, 2-day shipping, curbside pickup and in-store pickup.