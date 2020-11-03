The Vibes moldable earplugs, seen on Shark Tank, are just $15 today

Finding it difficult to tune out the real world? Maybe it’s the noises that come with working from home. Maybe it’s the constant background chatter of a co-worker across the aisle. Or maybe it’s just not that easy for you to unplug from distractions or fall asleep.

The Vibes Moldable Silicone Earplugs, as seen on Shark Tank, may be just what you need. The noise-canceling earplugs are comprised of soft, malleable silicone that molds to the unique shape of your ear.

The Vibes work for sleep, working from home, and even loud events such as concerts. Remember those? Whenever it is that things get back to “normal” you’ll want to have a pair of these earplugs (when those start happening again). When normalcy returns, you’ll want to wear the Vibes to concerts, on airplanes, or anywhere else you might dial sound down a bit.

A set of Vibes is normally $19, but you can grab a pair on sale for just $14.99, 24% off, or a limited time through the AG Deals Store. Snag two sets and you’ll save even more, getting them for just $13.50 a pair.

Best Sellers

Earn Credits!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.