The Vilta SE gimbal is an affordable way to capture better videos on your phone

As much as we’ve seen camera quality improve on phones over the last few years, they can’t quite replace a DSLR camera. At least not yet.

There’s something to be said about having dedicated gear and tools. The problem for many people is that making the jump to an expensive camera is just that, costly.

One way to increase the quality of your videos is to employ the use of a gimbal. This accessory alone can lead to smoother and more focused shots as it takes all of the jitters and jerkiness out of your clips.

While optical image stabilization and video stabilization is nice in a phone, its nice to rely on hardware instead of software. It’s possible to get these things without going broke in the process.

That’s where the Vilta SE comes in, with its core stability algorithm technology which results in shots with all the sweep and fluidity of professional production.

Vilta SE

Instantly switch between landscape & portrait modes on your phone

Get precise adjustments w/ the manual focus wheel

Easily stow & transport thanks to the magnetic self-locking mechanism

Expand your potential w/ the companion app’s features, like slow motion and POV mode

Pan up to 320° with 160° tilt & 155° roll motion

Use for up to 17-hours on a single charge

The stabilization alone makes the Vilta SE worth the money, but it comes with other great features, too. The zoom-focus wheel, for instance, lets you easily adjust focus, tighten, or widen out with a quick dial.

A button press is all that stands between you and toggling landscape and portrait modes. The accompanying Vilta app expands your video palette with slow motion, time lapse, panoramic, and POV modes.

The whole thing is super compact and lightweight, making it a perfect travel accessory. You can try out the Vilta SE now for just $99 — or step up to FreeVision’s larger gimbal, the Vilta M at just $129.

