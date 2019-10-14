Access 1,000+ top tech courses for under $20

A limited-time promotion puts a lifetime of education in your pocket on the cheap

How are things going for you on the career front? Stuck in a rut or feel like you’re swimming upstream? What’s holding you back in your current job or keeping you from the career of your dreams? We bet is has something to do with education and experience.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

It’s damn near 2020 and time to stop spinning your tires in the mud. Whether you’re climbing the proverbial ladder or hoping to switch fields, you’ll need education.

The Virtual Training Company offers up an exhaustive library of learning resources across in-demand fields and disciplines. Categories include the likes of Animation & 3D, Audio, CAD, Databases, Game Design & Development, Internet & Web Design, Networking & Security, Operating Systems, and Project Management.

Offered by Virtual Training Company, you’ll become an expert in many areas, leading to the job you’ve always wanted.

Features

Master the latest software w/ over 1000 courses

Stay relevant w/ about 2 courses added a week

Watch video tutorials on software from publishers such as: Apache, Core, FileMaker, Dreamweaver, Flash & more

Study animation, graphic design & page layout

Understand MySQL & data management

Choose from a wide array of certification training courses: MCSE, CompTIA & more

Learn to code in the language of your choosing: HTML5, JavaScript, Ruby on Rails & more

Learn the ins & out of a variety of operating systems

Where to Buy

AndroidGuys readers can purchase a lifetime license to the training library for only $19.75 right now. Valued at some $2,500 or more, this bundle is yours for an insanely low price. Seriosuly, go ahead and check VTC’s website; a single user license is $30 per month.

You’ll want to act fast. To get this deal you need to enter LEARN75 at checkout otherwise it will cost $79, which is still a great bargain.

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!