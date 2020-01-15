This $65 Vizio speaker is a wallet-friendly Sonos alternative

As much as we like Google Home, Nest Home Mini, and smart displays with speakers, they don’t exactly pump out the jams. And while we can pair other Bluetooth speakers to them for casting music and other audio, there are better solutions.

The Vizio SP30-E0 SmartCast Crave Go is an example of a quality wireless speaker with Google Cast capabilities — that doesn’t cost all that much. Priced just $65 right now, it’s features a modern design and offers up to six hours of playback per charge.

It’s comprised of aluminum and plastic and houses custom drivers and DTS audio technology. Connect to the Crave Go via Bluetooth, add it to your Google Home, or plug directly in with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Or do it all!

Vizio Crave Go Features

Cast tens of millions of songs, podcasts, audiobooks & radio shows from apps you already know and love

Connect all your VIZIO SmartCast™ Crave Multi-Room Speakers for seamless listening throughout your home

Listen to powerful 88dB w/ the custom-crafted drivers & audio technologies from DTS®

Use your voice to control your display w/ Google Home

Stream music from your phone, tablet, or laptop via Bluetooth

Experience up to 6 hours of endless audio

Availability

Pick up the Vizio SP30-E0 Crave Go speaker from the AndroidGuys Deals Store for just $65 right now.

