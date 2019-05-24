Get a lifetime of VPN Unlimited for only $29 with this code

Whether you’re concerned about security domestically or you’re a frequent traveler, transmitting your data over public Wi-Fi and mobile carrier networks isn’t always the safest option. Enter the VPN Unlimited service, providing you with a dedicated server to protect your online activities.

A lifetime of peace of mind

With this lifetime subscription plan you’ll have access to worry-freeThis well-trusted VPN service offers you a lifetime subscription of total online privacy, strong data protection and open access to your favorite content. browsing, unlimited bandwidth, and the ability to unlock territory-restricted content by choosing a server from the country of your preference. Some users have found that, through bypassing their ISP’s restrictions, they’ve even increased their transfer speeds.

Features

Secure public Wi-Fi connection: your sensitive data is hidden & encrypted

Browse on a variety of protocols, like OpenVPN, IKEv2 & KeepSolid Wise

Access a growing selection of servers globally, with 70+ locations including the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, & more

Unlimited traffic bandwidth: no need to worry about your data usage

Unlimited high-speed connection

Fast server switching & app operating

Dedicated 24/7 support

Normally valued much higher at around $500, VPN Unlimited is now offering our readers this lifetime plan for just $ 39 29. In addition, this license affords you access across five devices. The best part? You can remove devices anytime you want, making room for others.

Limited Time Extra Savings!

For a limited time you can pick up a lifetime account to VPN Unlimited for just $29. To do so simply add it to your cart and apply the promo code of MAYVPN10 at checkout. This takes an extra ten bucks off the already-great price!

Check this deal out, and many others at the AndroidGuys Deals Store.