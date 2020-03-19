Use this promo code to get a lifetime VPN Unlimited account for just $33.15

Are you among the millions of people around the world who are being forced to work from home? How secure is your home WiFi connection? If you can’t safely and confidently say that it’s up to snuff, you should consider a VPN.

It’s an incredibly tense time and the last thing you want, or need, to do is compromise things because of a poorly configured internet connection.

Promo Code: SPRINGSAVE15

For a limited time you can purchase a lifetime account to VPN Unlimited for just $33.15. Valued in the hundreds of dollars, all you have to do is enter promo code SPRINGSAVE15 and it’s yours for a small fraction of the cost.

Whether you’re concerned about security domestically or you’re a frequent traveler, transmitting your data over public Wi-Fi and mobile carrier networks isn’t always the safest option. Enter the VPN Unlimited service, providing you with a dedicated server to protect your online activities.

A lifetime of peace of mind

With this lifetime subscription plan you’ll have access to worry-free browsing, unlimited bandwidth, and the ability to unlock territory-restricted content by choosing a server from the country of your preference. Some users have found that, through bypassing their ISP’s restrictions, they’ve even increased their transfer speeds.

Features

Reliably protect your data on any public WiFi

Surf w/ no speed or bandwidth limits

Access 400+ VPN servers w/ 80+ locations globally, including the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia & Hong Kong. Check the list here

Surf on a variety of VPN protocols, like IKEv2, OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec & KeepSolid Wise

Access streaming servers for US Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, ESPN+ & HBO Now

Enjoy a better browsing experience w/ handy features, like Trusted Networks, Ping Tests & Favorite Servers

Easily configure your VPN connection on your router.

Convenient management of connected devices

Includes torrent (P2P) servers

Includes kill switch on iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows platforms

Military-grade AES 256-bit encryption

Zero log policy

Proprietary apps for all platforms

Unlimited traffic and connection speed

24/7 customer support

Buy Now!

Normally valued much higher at around $500, VPN Unlimited is now offering our readers this lifetime plan for just $ 39 $33.15. In addition, this license affords you access across five devices. The best part? You can remove devices anytime you want, making room for others. Make sure to use promo code SPRINGSAVE15 at checkout to get the absolute best deal!

Check this deal out, and many others at the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

Best Sellers

Save even more!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.