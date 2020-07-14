Lifetime VPNSecure: Safer browsing for five devices is just $35

If you pay attention to cyber threats, you know they are more commonplace with every passing day. We employ thousands of government employees for the NSA and even they can’t keep our information secure from hackers. In, fact, we bet you can’t go two days without hearing the words hack, breach, or leak.

One step you can take to improving your personal internet security is through a virtual private network. It’s a method used to keep your sensitive data secure by replacing your IP address with one hosted by the VPN service. You can get an IP address from any location in the world using this method.

Beyond securing your information, if you travel overseas you might be limited in the sites you can access like Facebook and Netflix depending on where you go. A VPN allows you to maintain access to all sites you use in the US.

About

Internet threats are a real thing – and surfing the Web on a public connection can result in your personal data falling into the wrong hands. This deal offers you a lifetime of protection so you can explore the Internet worry-free. With the Smart DNS component, you can even bypass those annoying geographical restrictions that block Hulu, and more abroad.

Plus, unlike other VPN services that claim to not log your activity, VPNSecure proudly assures that ZERO logs are recorded. Get VPNSecure, and you’ll get a cross-platform VPN service you can trust.

VPNs are not just for security, either. You can also use them for privacy, too. Did you know you can get into torrenting and file sharing without your internet provider keeping an eye on you?

Features

Allows you to bypass geolocation blocks on your favorite content viewing networks

Encrypts your traffic so hackers can’t access your data

Hides your location & IP address

Supports torrents

Allows you to connect five devices simultaneously

Grants you the ability to choose Data Cipher

Uses Stealth VPN to render your VPN traffic unrecognizable

Delivers unlimited bandwidth

Does not keep any logs of your activity

Includes servers in 46+ countries & counting

Protects against DNS leak fixes, kill switches & more

Compatibility

Windows

Mac OS X

Android

iOS

Linux

DD-WRT

Tomato USB

iOS & Android apps available

If you're ready to take web browsing more serious, you'll definitely want to consider the lifetime subscription to VPNSecure.

