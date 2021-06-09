Video editing is becoming an increasingly common skill among content creators, marketers, and social media influencers. In fact, chances are good that you know a few regular folks who can navigate their way around a video editing tool.

Even if you’re just making short-form videos to post social media, a few simple or quick edits can go a long way to making it interesting. And while there are plenty of tools and software to help you edit and adjust clips, some are better than others.

Advertisements

If you’re like us, you look for reviews and word of mouth referrals to help you pare down the list. So, should a respected outlet like CNET or Digital Trends have glowing words for a tool, you’d be wise to consider it. That is exactly the case with VSDC Video Editor. In fact, it’s also the only video editor recommended by GoPro, too.

VSDC lets users import footage from virtually any device or camera with with support for all the most popular file formats and codecs. You’ll seldom run into compatibility or conversion issues and there’s no discernible loss in quality.

VSDC Pro features a full-service pro editing tool set that includes a whole range of visual effects, filters, blending modes, masking capabilities, adjustable parameter settings, an advanced multi-color chroma key, audio waveform editing, and so much more.

VSDC Pro Features

Import from any device & camera without any quality loss – VSDC supports all the popular formats and codecs

Enjoy double export speed – even on HD files – thanks to hardware acceleration

Get a full, hassle-free editing suite

Implement visual effects & filters

Process image & video transformation w/ sub-pixel resolution for more precise results

Create a real studio look w/ the multiple color chroma key for your video backgrounds

Create curved motion paths for video objects or animation & take advantage of adjustable parameter settings

Get Started!

At $49, VSDC Pro is already an incredible value and excellent bang-for-your-buck video editor. But with the current offer in the AG Deals Store, you can get lifetime access to the editor at 40 percent off, only $29.99.

Earn Credits!

First Time Buying?

10% discount

Free Stuff

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy