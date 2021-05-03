Here in the US, cineplexes and theaters are still somewhat closed up, but they’re slowly shaking back to life. However, just because they’re opening up it doesn’t mean that people are ready to head back to the theater.

Plenty of movies are being fast-tracked to streaming services and digital format, many ahead of their original schedule. That means we’re able to watch them in our homes from the comfort of our couch without waiting.

Why not take these movies outside and project them on a wall or screen that’s up to 10 feet? It’s stating to get pretty warm out, right? Besides, it sure beats sitting in the same old room on the same old couch.

Take movie matters into your own hands with the WeMax Dice Portable Smart Projector. This compact portable device runs AndroidTV and projects whatever’s streaming on your phone or console onto a gorgeous high-resolution 120-inch picture.

WeMax Dice Portable Smart Projector Features

1080P FHD Projection. See every detail crisply & vividly

See every detail crisply & vividly Instant Auto Focus. For crystal clear visuals at any distance

For crystal clear visuals at any distance 4-Point Keystone Correction. For a centered screen at up to 45°

For a centered screen at up to 45° 700 ANSI Lumens. For bright picture, day or night

For bright picture, day or night 120″ Display. Excellent for tailgating or movie nights

Excellent for tailgating or movie nights AndroidTV. With over 5000 apps right from the home screen

With over 5000 apps right from the home screen Google Assistant. With built-in button on the remote for quick access

Whether you’re looking to shake up date night or binge your shows from a hammock, the pocket projector supports Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB connections. Or, plug your favorite gaming system in and play on a giant screen in your driveway.

Buy Now!

For a limited time, you can get it on sale from the AndroidGuys Deals Store for only $599. All you have to do is enter promo code WEMAX100 at checkout and you’ll get a $100 discount off of the regular price.

