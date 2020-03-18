Just $40, this 5-in-1 tool checks grammar, spelling, and more

Students aren’t the only people who will tell you that writing is difficult. Taking thoughts and ideas and putting them to paper, or typing them out, is easier said than done.

When it comes to writing, there are myriad things to worry about. There’s spelling and grammar, of course, but there’s also style, context, repetition, sentence length, passive voice, and much more.

With the pandemic affecting so many people across the globe, millions are being forced to work from home. How strong are you at communicating your thoughts in emails and messages?

Similarly, personal blogs, social media, and websites are seeing an uptick. Chances are good you may know someone who is ready to finally start that book they’ve long wanted to write.

While you might not have the next best-selling book hidden deep inside, tools like WhiteSmoke can really improve your writing.

Features

Detect & correct errors in grammar, sentence structure, capitalization, and more

Quickly check & prevent typos and other spelling mistakes in your email, reports, and other documents

Identify stylistic errors, including monotony & tenses, and get options on how to correct them

Correct less-obvious to confusing punctuation mistakes

Translate your texts, websites, & more in over 50 languages

In addition to checking for spelling and grammar, the tool will address tone, vague wording, run-on sentences, clarity, and other common problems.

Take your writing to a whole new level with WhiteSmoke. A five-year subscription plan is just $39.99 (93 percent off) in the AndroidGuys Deals Store for a limited time.

