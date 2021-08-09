School season is upon us once again and for a lot of people it will soon be time to crack open the books. For high school and college students it’s time to get serious and apply yourself — if you want to be “successful” in today’s world.

This is not to suggest whatsoever that education ends with college. Indeed, for some people there’s never an end to learning and growth. This is especially true for the increasingly popular world of tech.

Try as you might, but you’ll never be able to keep up with the changes in technology like data management, cloud services, or digital marketing. Not on your own. You’ll want and need help.

If you’re a technical professional, and want to continue learning, you’d be wise to consider Whizlabs. Launched in 2000, it has helped more than 5 million professionals with certification and career growth. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime membership to Whizlabs for 97% off, or just $239.99.

Whizlabs offers online certification training for successful professionals in whole array disciplines, including such as Cloud Computing, Big Data, Blockchain, Java, Linux, and much more.

Choose from nearly 170 different courses and enjoy labs, practice tests, questions, and videos on topics like Microsoft Azure, Salesforce, DevOps, and Cyber Security.

Whereas a year of access to Whizlabs runs $99 on its own, AndroidGuys readers can pick up a lifetime subscription for only $239.99. Take the training at your pace, on desktop or mobile, and pick up certification along the way. Bolster your resume for a pay raise, promotion, or new job.