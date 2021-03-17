It used to be that the most difficult elements of starting or furthering a business was dealing with overhead costs, finding great employees, and marketing your products online. But now, one of the hardest aspects of running a successful business online is finding a domain name that is actually relevant to your company.

Years of companies scrambling to find the perfect domain name have led to a serious shortage of .com and .net extensions, and unless you’re willing to shell out a huge amount of cash for a pre-existing domain you’re likely out of luck.

So why not avoid the expensive and oversaturated .com extension madness entirely by landing a .STORE domain that’s actually in line with your business strategy and mission?

A .STORE domain is a great way to create simple, elegant domain names that both showcase your brand’s purpose while allowing you to present yourself online in a way that’s straightforward and simple.

You’ll be able to attract more customers by making it clear that you’re selling products or services online, save money that would otherwise have to go toward securing a convoluted and underwhelming .com domain, and showcase the fact that your website is primarily a store without having to promote it.

Already used by major retailers and brands like Nike, Kindle, and Cristiano Ronaldo (www.cr7denim.store & www.cr7fragrances.store), .STORE domains are memorable, easy to recall, and offer far more choices when it comes to creating a domain name that resonates with both current and future customers. Major companies, artists, and sports teams are already using .STORE domains in order to maximize their reach and profitability online — and you better grab one before you’re no long an early adopter. It takes only a few minutes to find a domain that’s perfect for your brand or business, and a one-year subscription is currently available for just $4.99.