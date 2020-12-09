Snag this WiFi-ready digital microscope while it’s 20% off

Think back to when you were young and the world was magical and interesting. Remember how fascinating it was to explore things and learn? Isn’t it time to get some of that back in your life?

This WiFi Digital Microscope, from Mesay, is exactly what you think it is. Designed for kids and adults alike, it’s perfect for those with an interest in the microscopic world.

The microscope can provide between 50 and 1,000, times magnification on practically any object. Whether it’s for looking closely at your collectibles, checking out insects, or exploring things at a completely different level, this device can make almost anything larger-than-life life.

With an eight LED light array and adjustable brightness, you can always get the right amount of light on anything under the lens. What’s more, this new school, ultra-modern microscope can connect to any iOS or Android device over WiFi. This lets you send images directly to any connected device. It can also connect to your PC via USB cable, too.

Oh yeah, the microscope also works as a camera and can capture photos and record videos up to 1920x1080p resolution.

WiFi Microscope Features

Provides 50X to 1,000X magnification

High resolution camera with up 1920x1080p resolution

Connects to iPhone, iPad, or Android via Wi-Fi within 33ft range

Supports USB interface to connect to a computer

Has camera, video & file storage

