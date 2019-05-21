Win a brand new Samsung Galaxy S10 (Giveaway)

Samsung’s latest smartphone, the Galaxy S10, and its counterparts, the Galaxy S10+ and S10e are finally out. We’re sure you’ve run into someone who couldn’t wait to show it off and brag about it. And why not? It’s a killer device and will undoubtedly be a best-seller this year.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is a big, beautiful phone that’s garnering plenty of praise. What with its 6.1-inch display, 128GB storage capacity, and incredible camera experience, it’s the talk of the Android town.

How would you like to win one?

Win yours!

If you’d like to become the proud owner of the Samsung Galaxy S10, we’re here to help. Today’s Deal of the Day isn’t necessarily a deal so much as it is an announcement. We’re helping to give away the hot new phone of 2019.

Engineered with a nearly frameless Cinematic Infinity Display, the S10 allows for a more immersive viewing experience while cutting down on bulk.

If you head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store right now, you can enter a drawing to win the hot new flagship phone from Samsung. There’s no purchase necessary and the method of signing up is dead simple. All you have to do is log in via Facebook and check a box.

Once you do, you’ll have two entries. Share the contest on Facebook or Twitter and you can rack up additional entries. Moreover, you can earn extra chances by sharing a URL with friends and family.

Note that although you are signing in via Facebook, your information is not being collected by the social media platform. Our friends at StackCommerce are backing the giveaway and use the information on their end.

The giveaway is open from now until 11:59 PM PDT on 06/19/2019 so there’s plenty of time for you to pick up a ton of entries.

