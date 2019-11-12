Price Drop! Get three years of Windscribe VPN Pro for just $59.99

You need to take your online security more seriously. With the ever growing amount of cyber theft and hacking that goes on every second, and the exploits getting more malicious, it’s a scary time. With each day that passes, it only gets worse. Don’t wait until it happens; be proactive and take measures to ensure you keep all of your information private.
Are you ready?
We have a great offer in the AndroidGuys Deal Store that cuts to the very heart of this topic. For just $49, you can get a full year license to Windscribe VPN Pro. That’s half the normal price when you’d normally pay $9 per month.
How does a 3-year plan sound? At just $59.99 it comes out to $19.99 per year.
Windscribe is not just VPN stuff. There’s a ton it can do, and you’ll use it in countless ways.
It’s a desktop application and browser extension that work in conjunction to protect your online privacy, unblock websites, and remove ads and trackers from your everyday browsing.
VPNs are not just for security, either. You can also use them for privacy, too. Did you know you can get into torrenting and file sharing without your internet provider keeping an eye on you?
Features
- Mask your physical location from 3rd parties w/ an encrypted tunnel
- Access geo-locked content from anywhere
- Block ads & trackers and improve your browsing speed w/ the ROBERT feature
- Access services on your computer or home network remotely while connected to Windscribe w/ port forwarding
- Torrent securely & share files w/o worrying about your ISP snooping on you
- Use on all your devices simultaneously
- Get protected by the top-notch firewall that protects you in case of connectivity loss
- Sign up without an email address
- Leave no trace or logs while you browse
- Load your own OpenVPN configurations directly in the Windscribe app
Where to Buy
If you’re ready to get serious about your online security, or want to get into torrenting without snooping, purchase a subscription to Windscribe VPN. Available in a variety of options, you can choose from the following bundles:
- 1 years: $49
- 2 years: $59 ($29.50 per year)
- 3 years: $59.99 ($19.99 per year)
- 4 years: $79 ($19.75 per year)
