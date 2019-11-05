Here’s your chance to get a Windscribe VPN Pro account for under $20 a year

The desktop app and browser extension protect your online privacy, unblock websites, and remove ads and trackers from your everyday browsing.

You need to take your online security more seriously. With the ever growing amount of cyber theft and hacking that goes on every second, and the exploits getting more malicious, it’s a scary time. With each day that passes, it only gets worse. Don’t wait until it happens; be proactive and take measures to ensure you keep all of your information private.

Are you ready?

We have a great offer in the AndroidGuys Deal Store that cuts to the very heart of this topic. For just $49, you can get a full year license to Windscribe VPN Pro. That’s half the normal price when you’d normally pay $9 per month.

How does a 4-year plan sound? At just $79 it comes out to $19.75 per year.

Windscribe is not just VPN stuff. There’s a ton it can do, and you’ll use it in countless ways.

It’s a desktop application and browser extension that work in conjunction to protect your online privacy, unblock websites, and remove ads and trackers from your everyday browsing.

VPNs are not just for security, either. You can also use them for privacy, too. Did you know you can get into torrenting and file sharing without your internet provider keeping an eye on you?

Features

Mask your physical location from 3rd parties w/ an encrypted tunnel

Access geo-locked content from anywhere

Block ads & trackers and improve your browsing speed w/ the ROBERT feature

Access services on your computer or home network remotely while connected to Windscribe w/ port forwarding

Torrent securely & share files w/o worrying about your ISP snooping on you

Use on all your devices simultaneously

Get protected by the top-notch firewall that protects you in case of connectivity loss

Sign up without an email address

Leave no trace or logs while you browse

Load your own OpenVPN configurations directly in the Windscribe app

Where to Buy

If you’re ready to get serious about your online security, or want to get into torrenting without snooping, purchase a subscription to Windscribe VPN. Available in a variety of options, you can choose from the following bundles:

