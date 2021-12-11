Everyone can use a little help when it comes to increasing productivity. WiredVibe uses Brainwave Technology to boost your productivity in as little as 10 minutes.

It does this by using visual and sound therapy to help you get more done. The sound library is constantly updated, tested, and improved.

In addition, WiredVibe includes a Pomodoro timer, a to-do list, and virtual video workspaces.

While WiredVibe normally costs $1,198, the lifetime subscription can be yours for only $49.99.

What you get with WiredVibe

AI technology creates all the sounds for the tracks.

In addition, it adapts to real-time information. This includes the weather, type of activity, and level of occupation.

WiredVibe has optimized its technology around different brain waves. By using specially tuned noises applied to each stereo channel, it can positively impact your brain.

VR Workspaces can enhance people’s study experience and increase their focus.

Pomodoro timer and to-do list.

Unlimited tracks access.

Full virtual video workspaces.

Sound mix and match.

Get started

The system requirements needed to boost your productivity are low. All you need is to use Chrome, Safari, Firefox, or Opera browser. Also, be sure you redeem your code within 30 days. That’s all you need to get yourself started.

Boost your productivity with WiredVibe today.