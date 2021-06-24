While things are slowly getting back to “normal” for parts of the world, traveling overseas may not be something we get to do in the near future. But, that seems to matter little as searches for resorts and hotels are at a near 10-year high. We are innately built with a bit of wanderlust.

The World Traveler Bundle, a three-piece kit available in the AG Deals Store, can help you scratch that itch. Indeed, it can help you prepare for that next trip abroad. And right now, you can save 20% off the already-great price by using the code TRAVEL20 at checkout.

Advertisements

The bundle provides a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone, giving you access to all 24 languages available on the platform. As the premier language training app for decades, it’s used by schools, corporations and organizations around the world. If there’s one tool to ready you for international travel, it’s Rosetta Stone.

Rosetta Stone combines advanced voice recognition with courses designed by top linguists. You’ll be off and running in no time, learning words used in everyday skills like shopping, and navigating public transit. Broken down into short lessons, it’s accessible anywhere you go, provided you have data access.

Additionally, the Complete 2021 Travel Hacker Bundle offers up thirteen hours of tips and tricks to get around the world safely and without going broke in the process. Learn how to work from anywhere, get the most from your budget, or how to take killer snapshots that capture the beauty and essence of your trip. Ideal for working vacations, it’s also excellent for learning how veteran travelers stretch their money.

Last, but not least, you’ll get a three-year subscription to Matt’s Flights. Simply input your preferred airport and you’ll get emails with the cheapest flights as they come up. Moreover, it provides access to other flight deals, and one-on-one travel planning.

Get Started!

Normally, this bundle would cost nearly $1,800 on its own. Right now, though, AndroidGuys readers can save an extra 20% off the already awesome 88% discount with the code TRAVEL20 at checkout. Get the entire bundle for $159 while the offer lasts.