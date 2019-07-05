Writer’s Blocks: From writing concept to final edit in no time — 73% off

The powerful tool will help you get your ideas out of your head and onto the page faster than ever

Given our job relies heavily on writing at a computer, we’re always looking for the best way to take notes or put down thoughts. What if you’re trying to pen a tell-all memoir or recap your life in a rags-to-riches story? Google Docs and MS Word are both nice, yes, but they’re sometimes also clumsy. What’s a good, viable alternative solution?

Even writing a longer review for a smartphone can sometimes feel daunting at the start. That’s where tools like Writer’s Blocks 5 come in handy. And, right now, we’ve got a tremendous bargain on the visual outlining system.

Rather than taking the traditional method of creating walls of text, Writer’s Blocks 5 lets users capture and organize chunks of info in manageable ways. Feel free to throw ideas down as they come to you as it’s easy to rearrange and edit. Colors, columns, fonts and other tools will help you see an idea from inception to publication in no time.

By throwing your ideas into blocks, ALL your ideas remain in front of you. In a snap, you can arrange, color-code, and group them into columns to organize them to perfection. You’re no longer restricted by the endless scrolling of archaic word processing software.

Features

Use blocks to capture & organize large amounts of complex information

Create an unlimited amount of blocks

Each block is like a full-blown word processor document holding a huge amount of text

Use columns to organize & structure notes and information

Drag & drop to rearrange your story outline

Use fonts & colors to highlight and categorize information

Built-in full featured word processor so you only need one program from brainstorming to final manuscript

Where to Buy

Compatible with Windows 7, 8, and 10, this great deal comes with lifetime access. Normally valued at $149.99 (check for yourself!), you can head over to the AndroidGuys Deals Store and Writer’s Blocks 5 for just $39, a savings of 73 percent.

