The Nitty Gritty: The xFyro ANC Pro earbuds are water-resistant and provide up to 100 hours of battery life. Take advantage of a limited-time Mother’s Day discount and get a pair for just $32.

The wireless earbuds space is an increasingly crowded one, and the options seem to get better with each release. For every high-end model that hits the market, a low-cost alternative shows up with its own awesome features.

If wireless Bluetooth earbuds are something you’re considering, you might be interested in the current promotion in the AG Deals Store. Priced just $40 right now, they’re water resistant and pack an incredible charge.

These pair via Bluetooth 5.0 and provide up to eight hours per charge. Toss them in the convenient carrying case and you’ll find there is enough battery to re-charge them more than ten times over, getting a total of 100 hours. xFyro ANC Pro Features AI-Powered Noise Cancelation. Toggle between ANC, AI Transparency Mode, or standard audio settings.

Toggle between ANC, AI Transparency Mode, or standard audio settings. Bluetooth 5.0. Auto-pair seamlessly from 30 ft & enjoy zero lag and loss.

Auto-pair seamlessly from 30 ft & enjoy zero lag and loss. 7mm Graphene Drivers. For unparalleled sound

For unparalleled sound Dual-Beamforming Mic. For crystal-clear calling

For crystal-clear calling Ergonomic Fit. For light carrying

For light carrying IPX5 Water-Resistance Rating. Sealed for protection from different outside elements. Save Big Today! Normally priced much higher at around $200 or more, AndroidGuys readers can score a pair for just $40 right now. For a very short time (April 19-26, 2021), you can knock an additional 20% off the price, putting them at just $32 for a pair. Simply enter promo code WELOVEMOM at checkout and keep that extra money in your pocket.

