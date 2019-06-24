These wireless earbuds were an Indiegogo hit and now they’re 60% off

With up to 32 hours of battery, we can see why they earned nearly $2M on Indiegogo

The wireless earbuds space is an increasingly crowded one, and the options seem to get better with each release. For every high-end model that hits the market, a low-cost alternative shows up with its own awesome features.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

If wireless Bluetooth earbuds are something you’re considering, you might be interested in the current promotion in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. A smash hit on Indiegogo last year, the xFyro ARIA are waterproof Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds with 32 hours battery life.

AndroidGuys readers can purchase a pair of the xFyro ARIA wireless earbuds for just $99 right now, or more than half off the typical retail price.