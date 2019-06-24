These wireless earbuds were an Indiegogo hit and now they’re 60% off

The wireless earbuds space is an increasingly crowded one, and the options seem to get better with each release. For every high-end model that hits the market, a low-cost alternative shows up with its own awesome features.
If wireless Bluetooth earbuds are something you’re considering, you might be interested in the current promotion in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. A smash hit on Indiegogo last year, the xFyro ARIA are waterproof Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds with 32 hours battery life.
AndroidGuys readers can purchase a pair of the xFyro ARIA wireless earbuds for just $99 right now, or more than half off the typical retail price.
These pair via Bluetooth 5.0 and provide up to eight hours per charge. Toss them in the convenient carrying case and you’ll find there is enough battery to re-charge them four more times over for a total of 32 hours.
Other standout features include Google Assistant and Siri capabilities, noise isolation, and IP67 ratings against dust and water.
xFyro Scroll Features
- Enjoy your favorite music distraction-free & without the hassle of wires
- Immerse yourself in incredibly powerful bass, crisp mid-highs & crystal clear vocals
- Listen for up to 8 hours on a single charge & get 24 extra hours of power w/ the case
- Never worry about setup or pairing modes again w/ auto-pairing built in
- Enjoy your music without distractions w/ proprietary noise-cancelling sound seal tech
Normally priced upwards of $250, they’re yours with a 60-percent discount at just $99.
Save even more!
