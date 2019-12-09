The xFyro xS2 waterproof wireless earbuds are cheaper than ever but you have to hurry!

With up to 30 hours of battery, these earphones go wherever you go

The wireless earbuds space is an increasingly crowded one, and the options seem to get better with each release. For every high-end model that hits the market, a low-cost alternative shows up with its own awesome features.

If wireless Bluetooth earbuds are something you’re considering, you might be interested in the current promotion in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. The xFyro xS2, offered in three distinct colors, are truly waterproof and have their lowest price yet.

Use promo code MerrySave15 at checkout!

AndroidGuys readers can purchase a pair of the xFyro xS2 wireless earbuds for just $68 right now, or fraction of their typical retail price.

These pair via Bluetooth 4.2 and provide up to five hours per charge. Toss them in the convenient carrying case and you’ll find there is enough battery to re-charge them five more times over for a total of 30 hours. xFyro Scroll Features Listen to your tunes in the pool thanks to IP67 waterproofing

Protect & charge your buds on the go while they’re stored

Block out external sounds thanks to the proprietary, noise-isolating silicone structure

Take, make & redial calls w/ the built-in microphone

Experience a concert hall in your ears w/ extraordinary highs & deep, rich lows

Power bank battery capacity: 850mAh

Battery life: 5 hours (up to 30 hours with charging case)

Standby time: 300 hours

Charging time: 2 hours Save Big Today! Normally priced upwards of $250, they’re yours with a steep discount at just $79.99 . But, because it’s that time of year, and we’re in a giving mood, we’re offering a limited time promo code that shaves another 15% off the cost. Use ‘MerrySave15‘ at checkout and you’ll get them for just $68.00 right now. Red | Blue | Black Save even more! In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account. If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates. How about a freebie? Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!