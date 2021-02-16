Save nearly 30% on the Xpods Pro wireless earbuds

It can be somewhat of a challenge to find wireless earbuds that provide great sound quality. Finding wireless earbuds noise-canceling capabilities? Equally tough. What about those with great battery life? How about something that has all three features?

The Xpods Pro True Wireless Earbuds, on sale for just $46.99 in the AG Deals Store, pack a whopping 25 hours of play-time per charge. The earbuds themselves last for up to five hours; the case also charges them up with an additional 20 hours.

Additionally, they come with customizable tips that contour to your ears so you don’t have to worry about them falling out. Bluetooth-enabled and offered in three colors (red, black, white), they come with built-in microphones, touch sensor controls, and precision-tuned drivers.

Xpods Pro Features

Precision-tuned drivers for richer acoustics

Latest Bluetooth technology ensures faster data transmission & solid signal connection

Advanced wireless play allow the best sound for both music & calls

Built-in microphones ensure that your voice comes through crisp & clear Flexible silicone eartips lock in sound & seal out distracting ambient noises

Intuitive touch sensor controls for easy navigation

Up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge

Order Yours Today!

Right now, the Xpods Pro are on sale for only $49.99 in the AG Deals Store. Save 28% on them while the discount lasts.

Earn Credits!

First Time Buying?

10% discount

Free Stuff

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy